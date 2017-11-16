Story by Hannah Robison

Viking Staff

@hannahlbcc

The Ku Klux Klan has begun to target college campuses, including LBCC.

The journalism program received a letter from the “Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” in early October. The letter claimed, “Recently we have come under extreme fire for being a hate group. This couldn’t be further from the truth. We follow the teachings of the Bible and only wish to keep the white race pure as God intended for His chosen people. Only those who live in ignorance call us hateful. We wish no harm to anyone if they just leave us alone.”

The letter, written to the editor of the Viking News, encouraged readers to complain to Google about a novel entitled “The Slave Players” by Megan Allen about racial tensions in the deep South, according to the book’s website.

The website also said it is “under attack by the KKK.”

Gabby Castro, 21, a journalism major, said of the letter: “It’s ridiculous. It’s a first for the Viking News. Having the KKK be offended by it … kind of made me confused.”

Also, a source who preferred to stay anonymous said “three or four leaflets” were passed around in mid-to-late September. The source added, “The faculty decided to not do anything about it because we didn’t know how to go about it” and a similar incident also happened at Cal State Long Beach.

The source also said, “It’s scary because LBCC serves a diverse student population. For this to happen, it seems very calculated.”

Laura Melgar, 19, a psychology major, said, “I feel like there should be more awareness that they’re here cause I haven’t heard (anything about it).”

According to CBS News, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was formed in 2012. They are self-described as a “non-violent pro-white civil rights movement.”