Story by Hannah Robison

Viking Staff

@hannahlbcc

The Long Beach Veterans Resource Fair included help with housing, legal and mental-health issues, medical services and service dog organizations at the LAC on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

About 30 booths were placed at the event to give information for veterans, ranging from animal-companion services to career and transfer information. The fair was hosted by Outside the Wire through the Veterans Services Office.

Sandy Khim, 30, a business major, said, “My husband’s a veteran (so) I’m here to get information for him. This is my perfect opportunity because everything’s here.”

James David Martinez, a veterans adviser and Veteran Services officer at LBCC, explained the annual event is organized by interns from the USC School of Social Work.

One such intern, Sarah Ornelas said, “The idea is to get all these resources for veterans in one location.”

Some booths focused on improving veterans’ emotional and mental well-being. Carlos Casados, a hypnotherapist, explained, “I help people manage trauma. With a coach you can help people with those underlying problems.”

E. Caroline Friedrich Vogel, a counselor and founder of kilabo services, said her company tailors to individual needs of veterans or others looking to improve their “physical, mental and emotional health.”

Other booths included the California National Guard, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, The Salvation Army, the Vet Center, Friends of Long Beach Animals and Canine Companions for Independence.

Resources are also available at LBCC for veterans, including the Disabled Student Services.