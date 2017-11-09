Story by Randi Linke
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, many LBCC students are attending their last classes before having to make the big decision on where to go next.
Students are already stressed with midterms and homework, however many are now facing an even bigger stress.
With Nov. 30 being the deadline of all Cal State transfer applications, students on the LAC campus speak about what their plans are for the near future.
Narae Kim, an economics major at LBCC, says transferring anywhere in the Los Angeles area is ideal. “I’m just going to apply to all Cal States in the LA area since I want to stay close to my family and friends.”
When speaking about the transferring process, Kim said, “I’m probably about half way done with my applications. I should be finished, but I have been procrastinating.”
On about the same boat as Kim, Brianna Yi, a sociology major at LBCC, walking to class on the LAC campus, says she has not begun her application process yet.
“I know where I want to apply, and what I want my essay to be on,” Yi said, “I just am hoping I get accepted by Cal State Long Beach.”
The application filing has been open for quite some time, Oct. 1 exactly, nonetheless it seems as though LBCC student have been caught up with their busy schedules to begin submitting this life changing decision.
For information about transferring, visit the Transfer Center in building A, or call (562) 938-4670.