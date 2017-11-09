Story by Anna Karkalik

LBCC winter semester offers students the ability to finish courses in a shorter time than fall and spring semester to help them transfer and graduate faster.

Students were asked today around campus their thoughts on the winter semester which begins on 2 January – 2 February with open registration on 13 November.

Brandy Granados, 18, communications major, has never taken a winter class but has been warned about that they’re complicated and can also be overwhelming with the material crammed in one session.

Granados also shared those who warned her about taking a winter class, “It took more than one and sometimes up to three classes.”

Chris Hudak, 20, business major said, “The only reason that I take a winter class every year is so that I can transfer sooner.”

Hudak commented that the winter classes have him on track with his transfer time even though he failed his math course during the fall.

“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to transfer on time but the counselors advised me to take an elective course in the winter so I don’t have to stay another semester.” Hudak said on Nov. 7

The last day to pay for winter classes is Dec. 19.

For more information and to speak with a counselor, contact Admissions and Records and the Counseling Department in building A.