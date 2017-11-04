By Maila Bringas / @ItsMailaBee

LBCC has been continually offering shuttle services from our Liberal Arts Campus to out Pacific Coast campus for free since the semester began.

Beginning from 2016 spring semester, the Viking Voyager shuttle service have added more operational hours that included more hours for Mondays through Thursdays and additional services on Fridays and Saturdays.

The recent addition has provided students more time frame to get to classes if they have taken them on both the Liberal Arts and Pacific Coast Campus.

“It gets you to class quicker, less traffic too.” Says Anthony Moguel Jr., 20, a Social Works Major, about the pros of having the shuttle service. “I have to classes on both campuses, sometimes parking is bad.”

Though some students have expressed themselves that they do not know about the services provided, it sparked interest for those who will be having classes on LAC and PCC in the future.

“I actually did not know about it.” Psychology major Keyera Hicks said, after having been taking the Long Beach City Transit without the knowledge that the LBCC Shuttle existed and had kept in mind that she will take the opportunity for the free transport some other time.

It is a first come first serve basis and the shuttle could only accommodate approximately 16 students per ride that will require a student ASB sticker.

“It’s a great way to save money, but it’s always packed.” Said English Major Hubert Whitmore, 21, about taking the shuttle for his classes on both campuses. “I didn’t use it unless I had to because it takes forever (to drive) there.”

The shuttle service is located between parking lot H and I on Clarke Avenue and comes by approximately every 30 minutes.

For a detailed schedule, check the website at LBBC.edu.