By Maila Bringas / @ItsMsBee

The Viking Food Court has catered to thousands of students throughout the years and always finds creative ways to make sure that the food servings are not only healthy and delicious, but affordable and easy to access.

From breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack, the daily specials and grab n’ go options have given students something to munch on when they are on their way to class.

Elizabeth Palomares, a theater arts major, is a new student this semester and was surprised at how much choices she has comparing to other campuses she had visited.

“It’s pretty cool because other campuses don’t really have a variety,” she said. “And this one has a clear menu, it’s out there (to see)”.

The food has always been in healthy variations and is rotated, daily specials can include Italian or Asian style meals complete with a drink.

Student-worker DJ Moody, 22, also a Theater Arts Major, works for The Nordic Cup which is the side coffee shop the cafeteria also caters to everyone if they need a quick cup of coffee or pastries.

He had also expressed that there could be additional assortments with what they serve at the coffee shop such as including coconut milk that seem to be in demand by the customers.

“I’ve been working for about a year and a half now, it’s really good and I like to see new people. The coffee (served) here, people really like it.” Moody said about working as a barista and the suggestion he brought. “But as long as we have what we need it’s all good.”

On-sight manager Dave McDonald has been creating ways to ensure there is constant variations.

“We have different sections, each with different kinds of food.” Mcdonald said about the food court’s set up. “We have the grill, which is the heart and soul of this place. We serve Mexican food, deli items, and weekly soups. There’s also sushi and hot breakfast.”

Food such as vegetable and grilled Portobello mushroom burgers are among the vegetarian options.

“We try new things and I try to keep up with the food world,” He said. “We are always looking for new things that can make us do better as a business.”

Not only does the food court serve for students, they also have catering available exclusively for campus events.

The food court’s Fall semester hours is from 7 am to 7pm, Mondays through Thursdays and Fridays at 7am to 2pm.

For information about the catering and general questions, contact 562-938-4326, or visit sandbculinary.com.