Story and photo by Maila Bringas / @ItsMsbee

The Planetarium at LBCC has hosted another event about The Great American Eclipse of 2017.

For the first time in almost 40 years, the U.S. has finally witnessed another total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

In this event, LBCC assistant astronomy professor Loredana Vetere gave a quick lecture of how the eclipse is formed.

“We usually only hear it from the news,” Vetere explains. “We talk about how it happens, explain how they work during the totality and why they do happen.”

About 30 people attended the planetarium showcasing in various angles otherwise not seen by the naked eye through the planetarium dome projection.

“I wanted to mainly see it through the planetarium,” said Astro-Physics major, Thomas Ascheri, 18.

“I’ve watched part of it (in person), but the projector makes it bigger.”

Along with astronomy professor, Amy Fredericks, they not only showed an example of a previous eclipse, but they also demonstrated how the planetarium dome worked and what it featured.

Such as being able to move time forward and looking at looking at the pretend night sky from previous, present and future nights.

Information about presentations and other information is available by contacing the Physical Sciences Department offices on 3rd floor of Building D.