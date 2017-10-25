Story by Amanda Rodriguez

Photos by Josh Avendano

Editor-in-chief

@arodmandy

Carrying a reporter’s notebook and personal laptops, LBCC journalism students attended the Journalism Association of Community Colleges conference at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Every semester, students have the opportunity to attend a conference or convention to receive awards for their work on the Viking News website, newspaper and City magazine, network with professional and other student journalists, attend workshops that provide a better understanding of the industry and compete for on-the-spot awards.

The Viking received 14 awards including the general excellence for the print edition.

With about 25 schools attending, students prepared themselves for the conference ahead of time. Maila Bringas, 21, a journalism major, said, “Getting an honorable mention was definitely something. I just remembered how Walter Hammerwold taught us how to write a critical review and then I did it.”

Bringas said the most important aspect of the conference for her was the reoccurring theme in each workshop was for journalists to enjoy what they do. “It’s not always about the money. As long as you have fun with what you do, you never have to work a single day in your life.”

In her first time at a journalism conference, Hannah Robison, 18, a journalism major, said, “I was nervous. I wasn’t really sure what the judges were looking for in the contest.” Robison said she learned a lot more than she thought she would. She attended the “Branding Yourself” workshop, which taught her how to have a better online presence. “I think so many jobs nowadays require networking. It’s the reality. They made it very clear and prepared all of us for getting in this industry.”

With President Trump’s attempt to portray the media as producing “fake news,” students learned how to overcome challenges as they become professional journalists. Karen Ramirez, 27, a journalism major, said, “Being a Latino and in this business, it’s more of a motivation to actually bring the truth out,”

The students recognized for their work included Joshua Miller for front page layout and illustration, Erin Asis for sports action photo, Presley Swearingen for sports feature photo, Lissette Mendoza for inside page layout, photo story essay, environmental portrait, online photo story and enterprise news story series along with Danny Rivera and video journalism along with Sienna Thomas and Isabelle Cheam.

In addition to the mail-in awards, Bringas, Robison and Ramirez earned on-the-spot honorable mention awards for writing a critical review, news and opinion article.

Ramirez said, “I shared my award on Facebook like any millennial would. I showed my family. They were proud.”

The former co-editor in chief, Lissette Mendoza, 21, a Cal State Long Beach journalism major, said, “It feels really good to have your blood, sweat and tears recognized like that, especially by the JACC.”