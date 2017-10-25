Story by Hannah Robison

Viking Staff

@Hannahlbcc

Offering over 700 scholarships for students, LBCC hosted a scholarship application workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the LAC.

The scholarships range from $250-$1,500 depemding on the awards earned and the students’ qualifications.

The workshop was hosted by scholarship specialist Traci Glassock, who discussed aspects related to the scholarship application process, including the autobiography essay, LBCC-specific scholarships, and outside scholarships. A single application for LBCC scholarships can filled out by students that the scholarship committee matches with respective scholarships.

Jarod Caceres, 18, a political science major, said, “I had a great time learning about what to write about in the content of my essay and what scholarships I was actually eligible for. After the workshop I completed my first one and I definitely wouldn’t have been able to without everything I learned.”

Glassock suggested writing a 5-paragraph autobiography essay and stresses students discuss their past, present and future. She said, “Don’t be afraid to sell your dreams because dreams are part of your story and people like stories.”

Glassock used her own scholarship experience to give advice to students at the presentation. She was a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship, which provides up to $40,000 a year for recipients to use toward their education. She noted, “I used to set aside one hour a week to look through scholarship applications.”

Shannon Chek, 18, an interior design major, said, “I walked into this meeting not knowing where to start with my scholarship application process. When I left I felt empowered and realized that my sob story isn’t enough, but my dreams and where I want to go in life is what I need to focus on and will help further my educational career.”

Additional workshops will be at the PCC on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and at the LAC on Monday, Oct. 23, Tuesday, Nov.14, and Thursday, Nov. 30.

Students may apply for scholarships online at lbcc.edu/foundation-scholarships-and-grants.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is Thursday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m.