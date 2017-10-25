Story and Photo by Maila Bringas

Citystyle Co-Editor

@ItsMsBee

Story by Mali Hicks

Viking writer

Students and other bystanders rushed to help a woman who was about to commit suicide from the parking structure at the LAC about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

The woman, who was not identified, was described to be in her 20s and was found by paramedics to be under the influence.

Witness Edward Jones, 22, a comparative literature major, said the woman was found on the third floor of the structure.



“There were about 10 to 20 people seeing this. They kept telling her not to jump,” he said Wednesday, Oct. 18. “She was kind of walking up and down the ledge and maybe having second thoughts about not jumping after the people below were watching.”

Long Beach Police Department officers were called to the scene.

“Our officers were dispatched to the LAC parking structure regarding a female who was in medical distress.” Lt. Jeff Liberman said in an email Thursday Oct. 12, “The Long Beach Fire Department arrived and transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.”

Aven Pradhan,19, a psychology major, witnessed the incident and was one of a few students who helped to prevent it. He said Monday, Oct. 23, “I left the math center around 8 p.m. and I was heading over to Vets Stadium when we saw her. She had a whiskey bottle and a Swiss army knife.”

Pradhan and another woman ran up the stairs to her then proceeded to remove the woman from the ledge.

Pradhan was one of the students who came in close contact with the woman. “There were five of us with her, but we didn’t want to get too close since she had a knife and she was inebriated.”

LBCC offers mental health services at the PCC and LAC on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon.

Current students may schedule an appointment or meet for walk-in services in GG117 at the PCC or A1010 at the LAC.

The phone number for LAC services is (562) 938-4210 and for (562) 938-3992 for PCC.

In addition to 911, emergency suicide prevention help is available by calling (800) 273-8255.