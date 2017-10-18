Story and phot by: Osbiel Montano

The Vikings opened up conference play by shutting out the Mt. San Antonio Mounties in the second half and the offense put up 13 unanswered points en route to a 27-20 improving their record to 4-2 on the year.

The Mounties got off to a quick start as they took the opening kickoff 61 yards starting their drive in Viking territory but the drive stalled out and limiting them to a field goal.

The Viking air attack led the way as Sophomore quarterback Grant Lowary attempted 53 passes and completed 28 of them compared to only 18 total rushing attempts. Lowary and the offense drove down the field and capped off their drive with a pass to Sophomore wide receiver Mike Wilson to take an early lead.

Mt. SAC came right back with a seven play, 75 yard drive that ended with an 18 yard connection between Freshman quarterback Jaiave Magalei and Freshman wideout Chris Jackson to take the lead at 10-7.

Penalties begin to prove costly to the Vikings in the second quarter as a roughing the passer and defensive holding penalties extend a Mountie drive, but the Viking defense stood tough and limited the Mounties to another field goal extending their lead to six.

LBCC came right back with a quick drive of their own and finding the endzone on a seven yard connection by Lowray and Sophomore wide receiver Jabari Minix taking the lead at 14-13.

Again the Viking defense stood tough as the Mounties drove into Viking territory but didn’t allow them to reach the endzone.

During the drive the officials ejected Cross Poyer, Freshman defensive back, for a controversial targeting penalty which got LBCC coaches animated on the sideline

Before halftime the Mt. SAC special teams unit stepped up and blocked a punt which they recovered in the endzone to take the lead going into the half.

Peabody said that the officiating was “flat out unfair” and that he will be sending in film of the game for evaluation.

Turnovers were the key to holding the Mounties scoreless as the Viking defense forced three turnovers, interceptions by Freshman cornerback Nehemiah Shelton and Sophomore linebacker Jalal Thomas led to two Viking field goals to tie the game at 20.

The Viking defense had a bend but don’t break attitude on defense as they forced field goals instead of touchdowns which led to a season low in points for the Mounties. Mt. SAC kicker Andrew Rodriguez went 2-5 on the day leaving nine points on the field which could have been the difference in the game.

LBCC took the lead for good when Freshman running back Maurhqeze Mason punched in the ball from two yards away to put the Vikings up for good at 27-20.

The Vikings came up with the stops needed at the end of the game to earn their fourth win of the season, Freshman defensive back Semj Parker came up with the final stop to secure the victory and knew what it would take in the second half to go home with a victory, “We knew the offense was going to take over, so we just had to play solid defense and stop them.”

A moment of silence was held before kickoff to honor Viking offensive lineman Tim Johnson who died at the age of 19 on Sep. 24.

Up next for the Vikings they continue conference play and travel to face Chaffey College, coach Peabody is confident if his players have a good week of practice they should win their third in a row, “We need to have the same great intensity and focus we had at practice this past week. We’ve got to be ready to dial in and go on the road where we haven’t played particularly well this year and go out there and got a dominant win.”