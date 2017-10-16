Vikings ready to set the ball for a scoring drive

Story and phot by: Gaby Castro

Women’s volleyball team marks a great night with a big win El Camino College Warriors in their three nail-biting set on Wednesday evening, Oct 13 in the Big Gym.

Long Beach City College won by the scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22. The Vikings snapped the Warriors five-game winning streak and now have 10 consecutive wins and are 3-0 in conference and 11-3 overall and beating El Camino for the first time in 11 years.

The Vikings earned the first point of the game with an error from the Warriors. Sophomore middle blocker Valerie Payan was quick on the offense and put up the kills for LBCC. Payan totaled three kills for the Vikings, along with three block assists. Freshman outside hitter Josannah Vazquez had two back-to-back service aces and ended the set with her third kill of the set 25-17.

Mariah Clausen, 18, Freshman Defensive Specialist said “The game was pretty good.

In the third set, El Camino took the immediate lead with two points. The Vikings answered back with two consecutive hits from sophomores Tatyana Umi and Austin Edwards. The Warriors weren’t ready to surrender to the Vikings and kept up their offensive to make the Vikings work for their final set win with a 25-22.

Austin Edwards, 19, Sophomore Outside Hitter said “It’s amazing feeling and I got goosebumps right now, by the next game is to make sure we keep talking and communicating with each other and stay unite as a team.”

Coach Misty May-Treanor comment on the win said “As coaches were always gunna be nit-picky and we’re gonna see ohh we need to do this better and somebody was saying it’s the first time beating El Camino in 11 years. I’m very proud how the team was played today, we been working very very hard. You see good things coming out, things keep elevating so that’s what we want as coaches and we want to see improvement. Communications was better and tonight was one of their better nights and the fans coming out helping and supporting really helps us and would like to thanks everyone who came out and support our team.”

The Long Beach City College women’s volleyball team will play again on Friday, Oct. 13 at LA Trade Tech College at 6 p.m. for their fourth conference game.