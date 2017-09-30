Story by Josh Avendano

News Editor

@josh_avendano

Pillaging Entertainment is a new weekly podcast at LBCC started by journalism students Adrian Arvizu, Garrett Holt, and Josh Avendano.

The three students started the podcast because they all love talking about subjects in the entertainment world, they wanted to discuss their opinions with other students on campus as well as getting practice in different areas of writing outside of their classes.

The podcast focuses on giving news, sharing thoughts and opinions on all things in the entertainment world, and having a platform for people to discuss what they may be passionate about.

The students give reviews on movies, games, TV shows, and music.

Through their website, viewers can listen to the weekly podcast, read reviews on movies and TV shows, and get in contact with the guys through email and social media.

People can visit the website at https://pillagingentertainment.com/ and follow them on Twitter @pillagingent and instagram at @pillagingentertainment.