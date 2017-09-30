Story and photo by: Osbiel Montano

The recent comments by Donald Trump regarding NFL players and their protests during the national anthem

have caused a stir around the nation and the LBCC football team and coaches voiced their opinions.

Players in the NFL have been a taking a knee or doing some other form of peaceful protest during the national anthem to raise awareness for the way minorities especially African Americans have been treated in America. Trump took exception to the protests and said “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”.

Viking Wide Receiver Marcus Moore says that the players are not doing it to disrespect the flag but instead it’s to open people’s eyes to what’s going on, “It’s not just kneeling to disrespect the flag, it’s to raise awareness to what’s happening to black people but minorities period.”

Moore and Wide Receiver Jabari Minix detail some of the inequalities they have witnessed in today’s society against minorities, “People can’t even walk down the street because of the color of their skin or how they look. That’s not cool. Everybody just wants to live on the day to day loving each other.” Moore said. Minix adds on mentioning the racial profiling black people have faced in this country, “If you look a certain way you’re subjected to get pulled over.

Defensive End Christian Noble says that the protests mean no disrespect towards the United States as he calls it the greatest country on the earth but its to shed light on the “Injustices that African Americans go through like wrongful accusations that lead to high profile shootings.”

Head Coach Brett Peabody had some differing opinions on the players protesting saying that he disagreed with President Trump’s comments and how he used profanity to address the players but says that taking a knee during the anthem is disrespectful but acknowledges that it is the player’s right to protest.

Instead of taking a knee Peabody suggests that players should take action, “People need to go in the communities and work for real change. Taking a knee is not going to accomplish nothing at the end of the day.”

As of now the team has no plans to stage their own demonstration but coach Peabody would support his players decision’s if they were to protest, “Here we don’t have a rule, if guys want to take a knee, they can take a knee. If they don’t, they don’t.”