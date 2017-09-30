Story and Photo by: Hannah Robison

In a landslide triumph, the LBCC women’s water polo team won, 16-1, against the El Camino College Warriors on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the third conference game of the season.

The first Viking goal was made by sophomore Sam Wooley, which led to two more goals in the first quarter by teammates sophomore Lindsey Mizrahi and freshman Charity Lopes.

Only 54 seconds into the second quarter, Wooley scored a goal for the Vikings. Sophomore Lindsey Mizrahi scored a goal shortly after at 1 minute and 42 seconds into the quarter. The remaining two goals of the quarter were scored by freshman Harlie Whelan.

The third quarter included the only goal by the Warriors, but the quarter was commanded by the Vikings, with one goal being scored by Whelan 1 minute and 7 seconds into the quarter, two goals scored by freshman Nicole Adams 1 minute and 45 seconds and 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the quarter, and an additional goal by Lopes 6 minutes and 20 seconds into the quarter.

An early timeout was called 54 seconds into the fourth quarter. Viking freshman Stephany Velasquez dominated the quarter, scoring three goals up until there remained 1 minute and 56 seconds in the game. Sophomore Charli Chavarria scored another goal with 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining. In a full circle, the final goal was scored by Wooley with 32 seconds remaining.

Goalkeepers Maggie Bennett, a sophomore, and Cam Rosas, a freshman, contributed four and three saves for the Vikings.

Reflecting on the game, Whelan said, “Feeling good. We’re off to a really good start.”

Lopes noted the game was special for her because “us playing together is really rare.”

An alumna of LBCC’s women’s water polo team, spectator Natalie Nilan, 21, said, “The team did really well. I look forward to seeing them the rest of the season at conference. They have a strong set of swimmers and a strong set of players.”

LBCC will compete on Friday, Sept. 22, at Mount San Antonio College.