Story by Randi Linke

Opinion Editor

@randilinke

Police arrested a man due to the suspicion of sexual assault on a female LBCC student on September 13, around 9 pm on the LAC campus.

On Sept. 14, at 7:21 pm LBCC police officer Lieutenant Olson answered a battery call to the campus police department. “When we arrived on the scene we contacted one female adult victim who was uninjured”. He also stated “Currently our sex crime unit detectives are in process of investigating”.

The male adult suspect was later taken into custody where he remains.

Police escorts are available to students, faculty, and staff on both the LAC and PCC campus. Students can call for an escort using the number (562)-435-6711.

In light of the harassment that took place many LBCC students are now on guard and are currently taking advantage of of the evening escorts that are offered on campus.

Colin Maurier, 22, a science major, said “It’s good she was unharmed, these things can happen anywhere. We are a community and must come together to prevent sexual assault in any way possible.”

“I have never heard of an incident like this” Christen Sims, 24, a chemistry major, said, when speaking of the sexual harassment assault on campus. “I know it’s common in college but I always feel safe at LBCC. I’m shocked that this happened and I am a frequent night student so imagining this is scary.”

Because of this latest occurrence, LBCC is in the process of installing video cameras in areas surrounding both LBCC campuses for additional security.