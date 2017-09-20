Story by Irene Brizuela

Viking Staff

@dear_ireene

With all blood collected for the victims of the hurricanes, LBCC will conduct a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LAC College Center in Building E.

Kayla McKeever, 21, the PNK women’s social-service club secretary and a creative writing and film major, said, “We really need students to donate. Some people are in the hospital in desperate need of blood because of the hurricanes.”

Hannah Lopez, 17, PNK coordinator of volunteer services and social director and a nursing major, said, “Even if you’re afraid of needles, so is the little girl at the hospital in need of blood, getting poked several times with needles.”

PNK will be in the Central Quad recruiting people to donate blood.

Andrea Rodriguez, 20, historian and social director of PNK and a fashion merchandising major, said, “The main reason people don’t donate is because they aren’t asked to, so we’re here to ask and recruit as many people as we can.”

Kylee Cruz, 20, second vice president of PNK, and a nursing major, said, “Make sure to drink lots of water, stay hydrated and stay away from coffee, which will help the flow of the blood. Get an iron-rich diet the day of and the day before and eat lots of green leafy vegetables.”

People with tattoos can still donate blood as long as they got their tattoo at a state-licensed parlor, according to a Red Cross flier. Donors may register by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org and use the code LBCC. Questions may also be directed there.