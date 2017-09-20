Story and Photos by Hannah Robison

Viking staff

@hannahlbcc

LBCC President Reagan Romali spoke to students in the Beginning Newswriting and Reporting class Thursday, Aug. 31 to share her experience being a journalism major and what she plans to accomplish as president.

Students had the rare opportunity to hear Romali in their classroom as she spoke about her life stories, from her time at a university to her family.

Genesis Campano, 23, a journalism major, said, “I knew that she had experience in other areas, so I was excited to see what she would talk about, especially her goals for the school and her upbringing.”

Romali began her speech by discussing her experience as a journalism major at Rutgers University. Though she eventually switched to an English major, she spent three to four years on her college newspaper.

Romali expressed her gratitude for journalism as she noted she has “a great appreciation for the freedoms that journalists have.” She added the importance of journalism is journalists “state the facts for others to use to understand how they view the world.”

Romali also ventured into more personal areas of her life not commonly known among LBCC students. Six months ago, she adopted her son, Gordon, 14, from China.

Anna Karkalik, 20, a journalism major, said, “She seemed very genuine and more relatable about her past experiences and her son. When she was talking about her adoption, she got more emotional.”

After hearing Romali speak, students were able to interview her for a profile assignment. Questions ranged from her plans for LBCC to her passions. Karkalik noted the interview was a valuable experience and added, “I learned how to formulate questions. I asked her about her time living in Qatar.”

Campano added, “I asked her, ‘What encouraged you to pursue a career in this field of work?’ and she said she was passionate about student education. She said she saw herself in us and that she wanted to help us get that degree.”

Like the journalism students, Romali found the interview was a valuable experience on both ends. “Students are the focus of my job and I appreciate any occasion where I can engage with students and help them learn. I was a teacher for 10 years and I look forward to opportunities that allow me to be back in the classroom and hear from our students firsthand.”