Story and Photos by Irene Brizuela

Viking Staff

@dear_irene

Join-A-Club Day took place at the E-quad of LAC. It was a day filled with music, food, resources and games, while club members looked for new recruits to join their club on Thursday Sept 7.

As part Join-A-Club Day, participants competed in the men and women’s Tug-o’-War competition as part of the Intramural/Recreation sports.

Valerie Reyes, 18, a nursing major, said, “It’s my first semester at LBCC and I love how all the clubs came together at this event. This is a way to feel more connected with the campus life and the students.”

Some of the clubs present were the French Club, The Honorary Order of Thane, The Order of Tong, LBCC Queer Space, Puente, Ladies of Athena, the Math Club, Zion, Spotlight, PNK, video game club, the Science and Engineering Club, and the Feminist Club.

James Connor, 22, an English major, said, “They have so many options for students, there are so many clubs to choose from and you’re not just committed to one club so you can join as many as you want.”

Vanessa Crispin-Peralta, a history teacher and Feminist Club adviser said, “It’s great to see so many clubs represent LBCC, we’re excited for the second semester of the Feminist Club and we encourage everyone to join because it’s fun.”

PCC will be hosting Join-A-Club Day on Thursday Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PCC quad. The Hoppity Horse Race will take place at noon with sign-ups ending at 11:45 am. For more information contact Jamie Kammerman at jkammerman@lbcc.edu