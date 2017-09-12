Story and photo by: Gabby Castro

The LBCC Vikings football team fell against the Saddleback Gauchos, 45-35 in the highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, Sept 9, at the Veterans Stadium.

In the first quarter, The Vikings started by scoring their first touchdown with a 60 yard throw from sophomore quarterback, Grant Lowary to sophomore wide receiver, Jabari Minix. Saddleback responded with a 12 yard pass into the endzone to tie the game 7-7.

The second quarter, the Vikings responded with back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14 point lead. Sophomore wide receiver Cedric Byrd, received an 8 yard pass from Lowary for the first touchdown of the quarter, while freshman running back Elijah Bynum smashed an eleven yard rush into the endzone. The Gauchos scored another touchdown before the half to only trail 21-14.

During Halftime, Karinai Bruch, 19, Communities major, said, ”The game is going great and it looks like the Vikings will have a strong season this year.”

During the Second half of the game, the Saddleback Gauchos scored two more touchdowns and a 42 yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored one last time with a 17 yard pass to finalize the game with a 45-35 loss.

Captain of the Basketball Team, Duwane Hicks, Communications, said, “It was a good game but disappointed because we thought we had them. When you have your foot on their necks you have to go for the knock out, and it cost us what appeared to be a big game.” he added

The Viking Sophomore wide receiver Jabari Minix said “We took the loss as a disappointment, every year we look forward to a perfect season, especially on our home field.” He also added, “By the next game, I hope for the overall team chemistry and defense to improve. Taking a loss this early can only improve our overall team bond”

The Vikings will play against the Moorpark Raiders on Saturday, Sept 16 at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.