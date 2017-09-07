Story and photo by: Jonathan Martinez

LBCC Men’s soccer team season started as they defeated Cuyamaca College 1-0, they remain undefeated through four games of league play with a record of 4-0.

The team battled through the heat with some top defending, allowing 3 shots on goal that were being blocked by Sophomore goalie Andres Figueroa-Flores. The feelings were tense throughout the whole game with spectator Maria Figueroa calling the match “…pretty exciting!”

All 18 shots given by the Vikings were met with loud reactions from everyone on the field. Sophomore team Co-Captain Christopher Ribet, scored the winning goal at the 87 minute. Ribet said, “We are playing well for this time of the season, and it’s just as important to have good chemistry both on and off the field.”

With a hot start to the season, Coach Cameron Beaulac said, “The staff and I are very pleased with our first two victories over teams that won their respective conferences last year, but understand that it is still early in the season, and there is much room for improvement.”