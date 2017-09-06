Story and photo by: Irene Brizuela

Long Beach City College Women’s volleyball played a quad against Saddleback Community College where Saddleback won 3-2 with final scores of 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10.

The spectators were excited and cheered for the lady Vikings. “They played such a good game and they left their heart on the court. They did great and I can’t wait for the season to start”, said Jessica Lopez, 22, Kinesiology major.

Valeria Payan, 19, journalism major, middle blocker #24, said, “We hustled and thrived to play our game, we came out short, but it’s nice to see where we have to improve.”

It was an exciting game with lots of digging and diving on the new gym floor. “For being the first match of the pre-season, the girls showed lots of promise and I’m excited to see them grow as a team”, said Randy Totorp, LBCC Athletics Director.