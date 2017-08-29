Story by Josh Avendano/Viking/@josh_avendano

With a new school year beginning at LBCC, so do the 2017 Fall sports of women’s cross country, volleyball, soccer and water polo as well as men’s water polo, cross country, soccer, football and water polo as the Vikings hope to win their conference titles or more.

Women’s and men’s basketball seasons start closer to the end of the Fall semester.

The women’s and men’s cross country squads of runners look to bounce back from a challenging 2016 season when they were up and down with each race. Coach Julio Jimenez enters his fifth season as head coach of both teams. Jimenez said, “Last year the beginning of the season was difficult, yet rewarding, especially for new runners. We are just looking to bounce back with the returners and some new players.” Both teams began their season against at the Oxnard Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25.

Looking to have yet another dominant season is the football team, which looks to recapture another conference title after finishing the 2016 season with a record of 9-2 (.818) while finishing 4-1 (.800) in conference games while boasting an impressive 7-0 (1.000) at home while also capturing a victory during the 2016 Western State Bowl. The Vikings will kick off their season Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Pasadena College.

The women’s soccer team is looking to dominate another season after finishing last year with an impressive 10-6-5 (.595) while being 4-2-2 (.625) in conference games. They averaged 2.05 goals per game and are looking to recapture another conference division. They began their season Friday, Aug. 25 against San Diego City College.

The men’s soccer team started its season against Victor Valley Rams on Friday, Aug. 25. They finished last season with a record of 6-8-7 (.452) while being 5-2-1 (.688) in conference games. They averaged 1.19 goals per game with a .146 shot percentage. The Vikings were crowned All-South Coast South Honors after dominating their league.

Chris Oeding coaches the women’s water polo team. The 2016 team won its second consecutive conference crown with a 19-11 (.633) overall record while finishing a perfect 10-0 (.1000) record in conference games. The Vikes will enter the pool Sept. 1 against Orange Coast.

After a dominating 22-7 (.759) 2016 season that included a 7-1 (.875) in conference games that led to a conference division win, the men’s water polo players look to rebound after a tough 15-8 loss in the first round of the State Championship. Returning for his 17th season as head coach, the reigning Coach of the Year Oeding looks to take his Vikings farther into the championship this year. The Vikes will begin their season Sept. 1 against the Riverside Tigers.

The Viking women’s team wants to dominate yet another season. Last year they were 18-12 (.600) while being an impressive 9-1 (.900) in conference games. Coach Michael Anderson returns for his eighth season after a disappointing loss in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Regional Round One playoffs.

Anderson said, “We have work to do, we have a few key players coming back and we hope to add to our team as well as winning conference again next year and hope to go further in the playoffs.” They will begin their season Nov. 3 during the Mt. San Antonio College Tip Off Classic, with times and opponents yet to be determined.

The men’s basketball team had a disappointing 2016 season as they finished 7-19 (.269 winning percentage), but look to bounce back as coach Barry Barnes heads into his ninth season as head coach. The Vikings will begin their season Sept. 14 during the Cerritos JUCO Shootout with times and opponents yet to be determined.