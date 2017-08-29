Story by Osbiel Montano/Viking

As nearly 25,000 students and about 1,500 employees prepare for the new school year at LBCC that starts Monday, Aug. 28, officials have been working to inform every one of the challenges, costs and suggestions for parking.

To be able to park at any LBCC parking lot, students must have parking permits. A grace period for all student lots runs from Monday, Aug. 21-Monday, Sept. 4, the Labor Day Holiday. The college is closed that Monday.

Permits valid for the entire Fall semester are available for purchase for $30 at either cashier’s office at the PCC in Building AA or in LAC Building A. Students also may purchase their permit online through the LBCC Viking student system. Daily permits cost $2 at the self-service machines in parking lots on either campus. Drivers who have been burdened with parking violations in the past have paid anywhere from $49-$300 for one ticket.

Students are encouraged to arrive much earlier than expected the first few weeks as the lots will be packed. Spots always are open at LAC’s Veterans Stadium lots and drivers can then walk the 15 minutes or so to class.

Brendan Hayes, head of parking at LBCC, reminds commuters that Lew Davis Street at Clark Avenue between the LAC parking structure and Veterans Stadium will be closed from 7-10 a.m. from Aug. 28-Sept. 4.

Hayes also encouraged students to follow LBCC parking’s social media: “We want to increase following on @LBCCparking to increase awareness in parking issues and concerns on campus.”

Students around campus voiced their opinion about parking on campus.

“Mornings are terrible,” Josefina Carrillo, adding she sometimes had to arrive an hour and a half early to find a spot to park.

Student Chris Golden, who mostly uses public transportation, has noticed improvements in parking during his time on campus: “It’s gotten compact, but I’ve seen the expansion they’ve done.”

For parking related questions, Lubert Iglesia may be reached at (562 938-4713) from 7 a.m.-3:30 PM and Jerhome Pena at (562) 938-5085 from 3:30-9 p.m. Monday thru Friday.