Story and photo by Amanda Rodriguez/Viking/@arod_mandy

Students and 15 managers and staff members made phone calls directly to students to encourage them to enroll for the Fall semester beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

They made efforts to personally connect with students throughout the week in preparation for the start of the semester.

Alyana Schippers, 20, a double major in political science and psychology, volunteered her time to make phone calls: “I help students who need guidance with the steps to register for classes.”

Lauren Sosenko, director of Institutional Research, said, “We are very excited about this effort that is an opportunity for managers across LBCC to reach out directly to students and support enrollment for thisFall. We’ve had people cycling out all day.”

They contacted 315 recent high school graduates who applied to LBCC, but have not enrolled in any classes. Additionally, 300 LBCC students who have met with a counselor and established a student education plan were contacted.

In 2016, 14 percent of the student population were new to the school, and 86 percent were continuing or returning. Stacey Toda, director of public relations, said, “We are just trailing enrollment from last year at this time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, the full-time equivalent student enrollment was about 7,844 compared to 7,883 last year.