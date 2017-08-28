Story by Josh Avendano/Viking/News editor/@josh_avendano

Photos by Josh Avendano and Josh Miller/Viking

A vehicle ran a red light hitting another car causing the car to flip over from impact about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, near the LAC.

Long Beach Police Officer Smith, who did not want to provide his first name, was one of the first responders on the scene: “We had a vehicle run a red light and hit another vehicle causing the vehicle to flip and roll on its side.” The crash caused a closure on Clark Avenue heading south for about 30 minutes.

Smith said one person was rushed to the hospital from the accident. More information was not released at 2:30 p.m.