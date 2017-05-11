Story and photo by Presley Swearingen/Viking/Staff/@pres711

A new wave of attention toward mental health issues was propelled with the Mental Health Awareness Week events Monday, May 8 at LAC T-1200 and Tuesday, May 9 at PCC’s Dyer Hall.

Students like Angelica Marquez, 27, an elementary school education major tied green ribbons to trees by the LAC Parking structure and the T-1200 building to represent stories of persons afflicted with mental illness, in hopes of raising awareness for the cause.

“My sister was diagnosed with schizophrenia,” she said, “and hears voices that tell her offensive things. All of us hear voices that put doubt in our mind, those are the demons that make us stumble. They fill us with fear.”

Marquez said she had struggled with depression and at the same time she said multiple doctors tried to medicate her for her conditions. Even through her struggle, she said she doesn’t let her own issues dictate her life.

LBCC offers free mental health services for students. The college offers six sessions of short-term counseling, help for eating disorders, stress and anger management, suicide prevention, crisis interventions, support groups and workshops.

A July 2013 Mapping the Gaps study conducted by the California Health Care Foundation showed California ranges between 5-10 percent serious mental-illness rates, 10-20 percent poverty rates depending on the county and the rate of psychiatrists per 100,000 residents. The findings not only showed a direct correlation between poverty rates and mental illness, but also showed a stronger relation between a higher concentration of psychiatrists (per 100,000), access to mental-health resources and lower reported serious mental-health issues in a county.

The National Alliance with Mental Illness Long Beach, a non-profit organization participated in the event. Led by Cathy Gale, a family-education coordinator, the organization uses volunteer work to support and advocate awareness with mental-health issues. More information can be found at namilongbeach.org.

A student diagnosed at age 16 with depression said she attempted suicide four times. She feels more people should be aware of mental illness, “If you have friends with mental issues then you should reach out to them, because a lot of the time we like to be in denial about our mental state.”

According to Mental Health America of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization that assists people with mental illness, nearly 7 percent of American adults had a major depressive episode in 2014, which is about 5.7 million people, and 3.3 million of American adults between the age of 18-64 will have bipolar disorder in a given year.

Rhonda Schultz, constituency development coordinator, talked about being aware of mental health: “I think people don’t pay attention to mental illness because of the stigma against it. People don’t pay attention to mental wellness, but everyone needs to because we all need to care for our mental health”.

The events were presented by the John Fylpaa Leadership institute, co-sponsored by LBCC Student Health Services and promoted with the hashtag #breakthestigma on social media.