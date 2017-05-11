Photo and story by Presley Swearingen/Viking/Staff/@pres11

California’s housing prices are on the rise, making it harder for millennials to buy houses.

The recent increases in the prices of homes has millennials living with their parents or renting instead of buying.

Zillow, a real-estate website devoted to giving consumers data on renting and buying homes, reported “The median home value in Los Angeles is $622,900.

Los Angeles home values have gone up 8.8 percent over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 1.6 percent within the next year.”

Prices like this make it almost impossible for a millennial to make a down payment and purchase a home.

The average income of a millennial ages 16-34 is $684 per week or $35,592 per year, the Smart Asset website pointed out.

Mark Demers, 26, a diagnostic imaging major, said, “I think housing prices are a problem because the market crashed from poor economic planning, but I’m still optimistic about things getting better.”

For many students in college, living with their parents is what they have to do until they graduate.

Ruby Rios, 20, a diagnostic imaging major, said, “I live at home but I’m hoping I can afford a house in the future. I wouldn’t want to rent because I want to know that I have my own house.”

Many students who still live with their parents are waiting to graduate and get a job to move out.

Seda Kun, 22, a chemistry major, living with her parents while she attends school, said, “When I graduate and get a job, I’d like to move out with friends, but I feel housing prices will rise because California is a state people really like to live in.”

Charlie Suarez, 22, a biomedical major, said he feels the same way: “After I get a job I plan to move out, but I’m currently living with my parents.”

According to the Pew Research Center, “A third of 18-to-34-year-olds live with their parents and for the first time since at least 1880, a greater share of this age group is bunking up with Mom and Dad than living in any other arrangement (such as dwelling alone, with a roommate or with a spouse or romantic partner)”.

When deciding to rent, the state Bar of California website has a page that answers 16 common questions on what people should know before they rent.

According to an article in The Press Telegram, Mike Cobb, a market analyst for CoStar in Baltimore, said his firm calculates the median rent for apartments of all sizes, citywide, to be $1,400 per month.

Broken down by size, Cobb said, rents in Long Beach are $1,000 for studio, $1,200 for one-bedroom, $1,600 for two-bedroom and $2,100 for three-bedroom units.

Josh Butler, executive director for the advocacy group Housing Long Beach, said he encounters people daily who are faced with fast-rising rents.

Many are forced out of homes, he said, because they can’t afford the higher charges.

Long Beach median rents per month, according to CoStar Group: