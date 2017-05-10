All lives matter. Black lives are a part of all lives. Black lives matter. Especially at LBCC.

On Fox News, in the Huffington Post, on Twitter and in real life we hear arguments and discussions over if whether Black lives mattering means that all lives do not matter. The organization #BlackLivesMatter has been compared to the Ku Klux Klan for claims that its goals are “far from equality.” White Power groups want the same praise as ethnic empowerment groups. People want to know why the race card is always played.

First, a quick timeline of African-American history, since our individual history always plays a big role in the makings of rules in societies today.

From 1619-1865, Africans were physically enslaved. That’s about 246 years of physical enslavement that came with the slaves being treated not only as less than human, but also being beaten, raped, murdered and dismembered.

From 1865-1877 was the Radical Reconstruction period, where Afro-Americans showed their knowledge and strength, building their community by creating schools and universities, gaining voices in U.S. government and filling seats in Congress. The upward spiral was halted by “black codes”, which placed many restrictions on former slaves. The Black communities were also damaged by organizations like the KKK.

The Black Power Movement gained momentum from about 1968-1980 and was an extremely empowering and influential time not only for Afro-Americans, but for all Black people and other ethnic groups in and outside of the U.S. Afro-American organizations, such as the well-known Black Panthers, showed the entire world why Black lives mattered and what these Black lives could do, as well as emphasizing that Black lives ARE a part of all lives.

Today, #BlackLivesMatter and many individual Africans and members of the African Diaspora work hard once again to prove to others, to themselves, to their children and the following generations that Black lives are human lives. They work hard to preserve and connect to the extensive history of Black people and they demand the respect and equity that they deserve, and are unapologetic about it.

In school curriculum, in foreign policies and in real life, we are reminded that all lives matter. We work constantly, especially in our society, to make sure every voice is heard because we understand that all parties are involved in making our world run as smoothly (or not) as possible. We stand with our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, we stand with our immigrant citizens, we stand with our Muslim citizens, our undocumented family and we stand with our Afro-American and Black brothers and sisters… so why shouldn’t we say all lives matter? Because we must give recognition to each of these groups’ own separate struggles, prejudice and discrimination.

Black men, women and children are consistently being murdered without remorse or justice TODAY. So, to stand for all lives, we must stand for each life, we must stand for those whose lives are not being considered important or worthy of life. Blacks make up about 13 percent of LBCC’s students. As conscious people, we must raise those who are being beaten down, so we may all stand and proudly proclaim that all of our lives do matter and no one can deny it.