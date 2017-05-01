Story and photo by Adrian Arvizu

The Vikings powered past Los Angeles Harbor on Thursday April, 20, and were able to catch the victory on sophomore day, winning, 8-0 in just five innings of play and a combined no-hitter.

LBCC sophomore pitcher Annisa Hamilton earned the start, pitching two solid innings, not allowing a hit and earning the win in her outing. Hamilton said, “I felt good being out there and we’re ready for playoffs.”

Freshman pitchers Alissa Cienfuegos and Vanessa Montanez both recorded hitless innings for the Vikings.

Viking sophomore captain Daisy Velasquez was a perfect 4-4 in her performance at the plate. She said, “ We’ve come together as a team and are ready for the post season.”

Viking coach Megan Martinez said she was satisfied with the team’s performance. “I feel like in our practice, we focus on the pressure of situations.” Martinez said she feels her young players are ready to face the big stage in the playoffs. The Vikings’ regular season play ended Tuesday, April, 25, against Compton College.