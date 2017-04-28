Story by Fantacie Jackson/Sports editor/Viking

Long beach native John Ross III, wide receiver, has been selected 9th overall in the NFL draft to play for Cincinnati Bengals.

Ross attended Jordan High School in LB. He played wide receiver and cornerback in football and also ran track. As a senior, Ross finished third in the 100 metres at the 2013 CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.He committed to the University of Washington to play college football.

Ross played in 13 games as a freshman at Washington in 2013. He finished the year with 16 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown.

In 2014 he played 13 out of 14 with seven starts as a receiver and four as a cornerback. That season he had 17 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver, 12 tackles and an interception as a cornerback and had 938 return yards and two touchdowns.

Ross missed the 2015 season after suffering a torn ACL during spring practices, he then returned from the injury in 2016 and had five receptions for 90 yards with two receiving touchdowns and a kick return touchdown in his first game back.

In January 3, Ross announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft. On February 10, it was revealed that Ross was has a torn labrum in his shoulder.

He injured his shoulder earlier during the 2016 season, and re-aggravated it on December 31 in a loss against Alabama. The injury required surgery, but Ross decided to put it on hold until after the NFL Scouting Combine and pro day workouts.

Ross is also good friends with rapper Snoop Dogg and was coached by him during his preteen years.