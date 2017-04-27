Story by Presley Swearingen/Viking/Staff/@pres711

Students attended the Health Career Fair at LBCC on Wednesday to learn about the career avenues they can pursue in the healthcare field.

The vocational nursing program was at the career fair talking to students about career opportunities in the nursing field.

Jung Lim, 30, a nursing major, said, “I am volunteering for the health career fair. I help introduce people to the vocational nursing program.”

Luis Rivera, 19, a kinesiology major, explains why he is at the health career fair, he said,” I wanted to get an insight and learn more about pediatric physical therapy because it’s my career goal and since I have a disability, I want to help other kids.”

The Long Beach fire department had a booth at the career fair, Jake Heflin who is a paramedic, a firefighter and a public information officer was talking to students who are interested in that field.

He said, “You have to be tenacious if you want a job in this field. There are many opportunities for working for the fire department.“We are looking for passionate people, if you want to help your community and help people then the fire department is right for you.”

Another dietetics program was at the fair with a table full of fake food that allowed people to make a pretend balanced meal to test your knowledge.

Michelle Pecheck, a nutritionist and professor at LBCC said, “More and more people are interested in food. They’re “foodies.” We want them to know the benefit of eating well throughout their life.”

Michelle Fino, who is also a nutritionist and an assistant professor at the college, said,” We want to increase the awareness of our program and we want to make students more aware of the rising jobs in the industry.”

According to the LBCC website, “Long Beach City College offers two programs in Dietetics, a Dietetics Service Supervisor and Nutrition Assistant. Both programs are competency-based and include hands-on training in local hospitals and health care agencies as well as classroom experience. Upon completion, students are assisted in job placement and career advancement.”

Many healthcare business and LBCC program representatives had booths at the career health fair including, Trusted Life Care, Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, Cope Health Solutions, The Tichenor Clinic for Children, Golden Humane Society, the medical assistant program and the vocational nursing program.

Students from high school also visited to get a glimpse at the future career choices they have ahead of them and to tour LBCC. Other college students were there to find career opportunities and introduce themselves to program and business representatives.

If you would like to learn more about LBCC’s health career programs please visit lbcc.edu/HealthCare.