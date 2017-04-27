Story and photo by Brigid McLaughlin/Viking/Staff/@brig_mc

The F-word has taken on a new meaning: feminism.

With the emergence of a new club on campus at LBCC, the Feminist Club, women’s rights and more importantly, human rights, now have a new platform to be discussed in an open forum. Sponsored by the social- sciences division at LBCC, the “We the People” teach-in series involved a women’s rights panel Wednesday, April 12, where students were able to ask questions focused on, but not limited to, gender policy in 2017.

The president of the club, Clara Ure, voiced student’s concerns at the seminar where issues such as reproductive rights, rape, gender-pay gaps and feminism were brought to the panelists’ attention.

“This is about what you want to know, your interests,” Ure said.

Issues discussed at the event were timely due to April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event included six panelists consisting of professors and other staff at the college who support women’s policies.

Dr. Lisa Orr, a history professor, said, “We didn’t want to identify as being feminists because it would mean that we hated men, which was not at all true for me.”

The panelists brought to the audience’s attention the importance of feminism in regard to women’s rights as well as the rights of immigrants, the Black Lives Matter movement and human rights as a whole.

Regarding the importance of supporting all and not just one aspect of human rights, Dean of Student Affairs Ramon Knox, said, “It may not be affecting you right now, but eventually it could be you,”.

Anabella Diaz, 17, an undecided major, said, “I learned that feminism has many different points of views depending on the person.”

Vanessa Crispin-Peralta, a history professor, discussed reproductive rights being essential to society, proposing the not-so-widely accepted thought of reproductive rights affecting all who have intercourse, females or males. Crispin-Peralta also mentioned in history when abortion wasn’t a right, women were more likely to have one than they when abortions became available to women unable to have a child.

At the seminar, the audience learned that as sexualizing becomes more public in media and in fashion, so should feminism. Knox proposes that society shift the narrative about sex and begin to talk about it more openly.

“The shame of receiving sexual pleasure needs to subside,” Knox said, “sex shaming that is deeply rooted in our culture only creates barriers.”

Mark Sosa, 19, a film major, said, “It changes your perspective a lot, small things that we overlook.”

The “We the People” teach-in series will involve discussion of U.S. foreign policy on Wednesday, May 10, from 12:45-2:10 p.m. in LAC T1200 and domestic policy Thursday, May 25, from noon-1:30 p.m. in LAC V135.