Story and photo by Darlene Maes/Viking/Staff/@dawrlean

The Hall of Champions gym was filled with networking and activities among LBCC’s colleagues Friday, April 21, for the fourth annual Spring Olympics.

Among the participants in the Olympics were the athletics, science, math, business and other departments who were represented by employees who took part in games such as dodgeball, mini golf and more.

The events took place outside and in the gymnasium and brought together people from different departments. According to an LBCC flier for the event, the Spring Olympics provides a few hours away from an office or classroom to enjoy the company of others in events and and lunch.

Lauren Sosenko, director of institutional research, discussed the benefits of having the Olympics, “Although this is my first time participating, it was a large outcome and it builds camaraderie. I played dodgeball, walk the plank, soccer kick and concentration. What I enjoyed was being able to meet new people who I normally work with, but are unable to meet. It was really fun and it helps with uplifting spirits.”

Games required teamwork and strategizing but most of all fun. A game called tower of power required participants to build a tower out of plastic cups and have it remain standing after being timed for one minute. Although many were unable to accomplish the task, laughter and conversation remained among them. The final event was the Viking derby, which required members made up of the top contending departments from the prior events to form a group. The group would then compete in a human version of the game “Hungry, Hungry, Hippo,” gathering 40 plastic balls with a basket and hopping four laps around cones on a huge bouncy ball.

Alejandro Lomeli, student trustee for LBCC, said, “The Spring Olympics is a good morale builder by having team-building activities and being able to mingle with different departments.” Lomeli also participated in the events himself as a Promise Pathways employee, “My favorite game was dodgeball, but I also played in mini-golf and pingpong.” Lomeli said he felt the unity of the Olympics. “Having administration, faculty and staff show teamwork shows we are apart of a family. It’s also great to meet people.”

Overall the top winning departments were a combination of the health, kinesiology, science and math departments who placed first. Business support services came in second and athletics came in third place. Despite having the winning titles, the real winners were those who attended and enjoyed a few hours of fun and networking.