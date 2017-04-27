Story and photo by Joshua Avendaño/Viking/Staff/@josh_avendano

In Italy of 1992, an 18-year-old girl was raped by her 45-year-old driving instructor. While the alleged rapist was convicted and sentenced, the Italian Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 1998 because the victim wore tight jeans.

The reason being was that because the young woman wore tight pants, she must have helped her rapist take off her pants, making the rape “consensual.” Because of this, widespread protest began to break out, men and women began to wear denim jeans as a form of protest.

On Wednesday, April 26, LBCC’s ASB organized a Denim Day event in the E-Quad as inform students about Denim Day and to spread awareness of sexual assault and safe sex.

Shon Gibson, 28, a child development major, attended the event and said, “I got an email about the event and I have a family member who was assaulted and I take it upon myself to reach out and help others.”

The day’s event was orchestrated by student conduct specialist Sylvia Garcia who was excited to be sharing information on the day’s event. Garcia said, “We wanted to create awareness about Denim Day and to encourage our LBCC community to wear denim as a form of protest against violence.”

Bryce Hatch, 18, a geology major attend the day’s event in order to get more involved with the school. Hatch said, “I’ve heard about Denim Day from my peers, I participated in sustainability day and I would like to help out the school more, especially with events like this.”

Sexual Assault Awareness month has been successful for the ASB cabinet as new activities has brought students closer together to support one another. Sylvia Garcia commented on the month’s event saying, “We’ve had great participation from the students and a few students have told us how impactful the events have been and how great it is that we are creating a safe environment and awareness against assault.”

The last event to be hosted by the ASB cabinet will be the “Take Back the Night March and Vigil,” where those who participate will have a peaceful protest as they walk around the campus. Afterwards those attending will be able to share their stories and speak about the month’s event and how they have helped them. The event will take place on Thursday, April 28, at 5 p.m. in the E Quad at the LAC.