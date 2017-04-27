Story and Photo By Brigid McLaughlin/Viking/Staff/@brig_mc

The doors opened for the Planetarium show at LBCC’s LAC on Friday, April 21, after a brief hiatus.

The Planetarium, funded by the LBCC Foundation, was not in use for many months and is now open again. The astronomy program is now aiming for three shows a semester or six a year.

The show itself is done with the state-of-the-art Digistar 5 system, “Which is one of the best” according to Astronomy professor Douglas McElroy who hosted the show. “We can show so many different things with this system. You can even write your own language.”

McElroy, who has worked in many planetariums, describes LBCC’s as one of the best in the area. While this is the first one he has led, McElroy has been working in spacecraft operations for 35 years and teaching for five.

Giving a visualization of the constellations, the show allowed viewers to see what their zodiac sign looks like among the stars in addition to showing many of the planets that closely surround Earth. The Digistar 5 system allows it to pinpoint the exact location of the room, so without any light saturation, students would see the stars the same if they were to step out of the building. The location can be moved as well, allowing guests to view stars and constellations from anywhere in the world.

Jonathan Romo, a freshman at Cerritos College who attended, said, “It was really good experience, I thought it was great. It was my first time at a planetarium. I’ve been wanting to go for a long time.”