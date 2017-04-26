Viking athletes reached personal records on Friday, April 7, as the men’s track and field competed against South Coast Conference teams Mt. San Antonio and other colleges at Cerritos College Invitational.

LBCC Freshman Evan Ridgeway ran 30 seconds in 400-meter and posted a personal record (PR) of 2 minutes and 4.44 seconds in the 800-meter race.

Willie Jenkins, a sophomore, ran a 2:02.03 and is now ranked 25th in the South Coast Conference according to Direct Athletics.

Freshman Gerardo Salazar, finished fourth overall and first for the team with a time of 15:56 and is now ranked 16th in the conference for the 5,000-meter.

Freshman steeplechaser, Harold Vasquez, finished in eighth place with a time of 10 minutes and 42.27 seconds.

Freshman Mark Jones, ran the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.66.

Freshman Bradford Ferguson ran a 22.92 in 200 and 51.40 in the 400 hurdles.

Freshman Manuel Gomez ran a PR in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.49.

Freshman Patrick Washington competed in the 400 hurdles and posted a PR time of 55:40.

Freshman M’Sai Mitchell ran 23.40 in the 200 and 51.14 in the 400.

The men’s 4-by-400 team, consisting of Washington, Ferguson, Mitchell and Gomez is sixth overall with a P.R. time of 3:24.52, which makes the team ranked 4th in conference behind Mt. San Antonio and in front of East Los Angeles.

After practice on Tuesday, April 11, Washington and Ferguson, who run the 4-by-400 race, spoke about their goals and said they believe they will make it out of conference.

Washington said, “We’re trying to get everyone under 50, working towards the time of 3 minutes and 18 seconds.”

The next track meet is the Mt. San Antonio Relays, hosted at El Camino College on Friday, April 14.