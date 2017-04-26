By Presley Swearingen/Staff/@pres711

–

Do you like coffee? Latte? Cappuccino? Mocha? There is more to coffee than just caffeine, there is a huge social aspect to it. Many drink this liquid gold just to wake up and stay awake. A lot of students only drink coffee to be more alert for tests and studying. Nevertheless, according to many college students coffee is more to them than just a tool to stay awake, it’s a part of social life.

Coffee shops usually give a sense of community, some have events. The Night Owl in Fullerton has open-mic nights for poetry and music. Places like this bring people together, and unite them for a common interest.

For many coffee lovers, many who walk into their local shop and the baristas know their name. This personal touch makes the drink even more enjoyable. Many LBCC students go to the Starbucks near the LAC to hang out and do their homework, there is just something about the atmosphere of the coffee shop that helps students get their homework done.

In malls, I have noticed countless shirts pertaining to coffee, with sayings like “coffee please” and “don’t talk to me until I have my coffee,” these show that coffee is more than just a drink but a social norm. Coffee isn’t just a morning ritual, but appealing for young and old, many enjoy the caffeinated beverage.

Coffee is a great drink for anytime of the day. One can enjoy it in the morning with your breakfast, as an afternoon pick me up or a dessert beverage.

Coffee culture has taken the U.S. by storm, from Mom-and-Pop shops to chain stores, It’s easier for one to get your caffeine fix. For other countries like England, tea is more popular, they have teatime. The U.S. has coffee breaks.

In 1971, the first Starbucks opened in Seattle, Washington. Until now, coffee has risen in popularity. The ever-changing scene of coffee has risen to new heights. Starbucks has a cold brew that comes from a tap, many coffee shops are buying locally or offering exotic coffees. There is such a wide variety of drinks one can order from hot to iced or blended, there is a drink for everyone.

Dripp, a coffee shop in Downtown Fullerton, brews their coffee individually for a fresher taste and has a wide variety of flavor options available, with the ability to mix and match so many flavors the possibilities are endless. One can get any coffee choices from a cappuccino to an iced lavender mocha.