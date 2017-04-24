Story by Joshua Avendaño//Viking

Lucy Niess and Julian Ely, Representatives for the Japanese Exchange and Teaching (JET) program visited the Japanese club at Long Beach City College on March 30, to encourage students to join the program.

The JET program is ran by the Japanese Government and allows for participants to work in schools, boards of education, and Government offices throughout Japan. The Japanese language courses at LBCC have low numbers in students who take the course. The goal of having representatives from the JET program was to draw interest in the club and the courses.

Luke Olsen, 20, a computer science major and President of the Japanese club, said on March 30, “We want students to have an interest in the courses and the clubs. We are trying to increase in Japanese culture as well.”

The 2016-2017 school year has seen a number of Japanese classes being canceled, most notably Japanese 3, as not enough students registered to take the course.

Professor Yukiko Tsuboi, orchestrated the event in hopes of bring awareness to the Japanese language classes, she said, “I would like to increase more enrollment in the Japanese courses. I am the only full time teacher for the courses and since I’ve been here over 300 classes have been canceled and this year Japanese 3 is completely canceled.

The two JET representatives discussed what it was like teaching in Japan and what they learned from their experiences. Lucy Niess, who has taught English for over two years in Ibaraki Japan said, “The JET program benefits both the U.S. and Japan, you learn a lot and learn more about you, you get to represent America and help teach about your culture as well as learning about a different culture.”

The event brought many students to the event as every seat was full. Christopher Tang, 21, a finance major and Vice President of the Japanese club said, “I did not expect too many people to show up, I think this went well we got to learn some cool things about the JET program and it’s good for people who are interested in Japanese culture.”

The Japanese club is looking for students who are interested in Japanese culture to join, as well as enroll in the courses to help keep the Japanese language course alive.