After winning the Western State Southern Division Conference Championship, LBCC VIkings (16-3) continue their hot streak sweeping Fullerton Hornets (12-9) in round one of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state playoffs in three sets, 25-9, 25-20, and 25-21, advancing to the semifinals.

The first set saw the Vikings dominating the Hornets, led by Freshman outside hitter Cyrus Fa’alogo. The Vikings won the first set by 16 points. The second set saw an even match up, however, Fa’alogo again was able to help the Vikings win the set by five points. As the third and final set began, both teams scored back to back as the crowd starting chanting “Go Vikings Go!” Sophomore Middle Blocker Elai Mama capped off the sweep with a kill beating out the Hornets 25-21.

Most valuable player of the game, Outside Hitter Cyrus Fa’alogo, 21 said, “It’s relieving, it’s rewarding. We worked really hard and all of our hard work is paying off, we just keep pushing, we play El Camino next, and even though they have beaten us twice this year, we’re looking to play our best and come home with a victory.”

Middle back Allan Zelaya, 20 said, “We’re getting stronger and everything we do in practice is paying off for us, hopefully we can keep this hot streak alive.”

Head coach Jonathan Charette was impressed with his boy’s first playoff win and said, “It was a great performance from our guys, they handle the pressure of a playoff game well. We’re right where we want to be, Fullerton played a great game and it was pretty evenly matched up towards the end. We want to make sure we improve on our connection and chemistry and that will help us Thursday night.”

Coach Charette lead the No.3-seeded men’s volleyball team to a 16-3 record while being undefeated in conference games, 6-0, eventually winning the division as well as 13 in a row.

LBCC will play next Thursday, April 27, against No.7 El Camino College Warriors in round two of the CCCAA playoffs.