Story by Joshua Avendaño/Viking/Staff/@josh_avendano

The Long Beach City College Associated Student Body cabinet held an event that brought students together to share their stories and support one another at Survivor’s Night on Tuesday March 18 for Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The event was held in the Fishbowl at the LAC. Poetry was read, stories were shared andcoloring was done. olice Officer C. Chi gave helpful advice on what to do if you are ever in a sexual situation and what you can do to help yourself and others.

Representative of Legislative Affairs, Dominique Iraci, 19, a political science major and advocate for the events going on for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, said on March 18, “We had this event for the survivors to understand that they’re not alone and that other survivors and people are there for them. We want to be able to do more of these events to help raise awareness and to be able to have a night like this at least once a month.”

Officer Chi was a guest speaker at the night’s event and was there to answer questions and give helpful advice on what to do in a sexual assault situation. Chi said, “My recommendation if you are a witness to a sexual assault attack is to be a good witness. Take information, description of the suspect and their clothing, just be a great witness it can really help the victim out.”

Josh Williams, Director of student discipline and student life commented on the event saying, “We want to be able to create a broader program and student support to get everyone involved. An event like this is about creating a safe place for victims and to build awareness and be supportive.”

James (Colt) Goodman, 22, geology major said, “I heard about this event and wanted to learn more about it and it never really occurred to me just how much of a problem this really is.”

Lieutenant Jeff Liberman said, “We want to have a safe place for everyone to attend school, we have various ways to help keep everyone safe. We offer police escorts to and from class at anytime of the day and if needed call us at 562-435-6711, we now have a twitter page @LBCCPolice where we offer updates on current crimes and how to be safe and we plan to produce safety crime videos.”

For the rest of the month, the ASB cabinet will be having an event each day for Sexual Assault Awareness month to create a safe place for victims or anyone who wants more information on sexual assault or if they want someone to talk to. If a sexual assault crime happens please report it as soon as possible and call the police or the sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673.