Antowan Parker, 27, the suspect in the murder of LBCC student Kenia Buckner, 31, was arrested in Lakewood, Calif. on April 14 at approximately 6 p.m. by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parker is being held at the LASD’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility with a $4.2 million bail.

He faces possible felony charges which will be addressed in court on May 1, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department crime database.

Parker’s arrest puts an end to the 4-month-long manhunt after witnesses reported Parker fleeing the scene of the murder on Jan. 16.