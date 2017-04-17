Story by Isabelle Cheam/Viking

The Mini Grand Prix and Chili Cook-Off is back at LBCC for their 42nd annual event. It will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the PCC quad. This is the time for all families to come out and enjoy some fun in the sun while watching their daughters, sons, friends, families and neighbors compete in the Mini Grand Prix and Chili Cook-Off with prizes of intramural points and scholarships, if eligible. Many of the participants include students from LBCC, as well as participants around the community. The Mini Grand Prix consists of go kart racing around the PCC quad. The Chili Cook-Off allows students to gather their creativity and talents to try and win the crown for the Best Chili in town. Students may also win up to $250 in scholarships, if they are eligible. Complete entry and deadline must be entered by Thursday, April 20 at 12:00 p.m. The Mini Grand Prix just started a year after the Toyota Grand Prix in Long Beach. Many students make it a yearly event to attend as it is a big part of LBCC’s history.