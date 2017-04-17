Story & Photo by Isabelle Cheam/Viking

LBCC celebrated Cambodian New Year’s at the PCC on Saturday, April 8.

The ceremony was opened with blessings from monks, followed by a fashion show. The blessings involved the monks wishing the audience good health, prosperity, good luck, and other success for the new year. The fashion show included traditional Cambodian clothing with typical outfits people would see during New Year’s, birthdays, and weddings.

After the blessings from the monks and fashion show, the Khmer band “Doung Chan” performed throughout the event. The band played and performed traditional Cambodian New Year party music. Traditionally, fruit is placed on top of a table in the middle of the dance floor and people gather around to make a circle around the table and dance. The fruit on top of the table symbolizes luck and blessings.

Pizza, rice, barbecue chicken and beef, chips, and beverages were provided. Several vendors, including medical clinics, LBCC organizations and other non-profit groups offered assistance, especially for low-income families. People of all ages attended the event, dancing throughout the day, the oldest being over 80 years old. The PCC is in the heart of Cambodia Town in central Long Beach, which has the biggest population of Cambodians outside Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. The residents of the community expressed their feelings of happiness by bringing in the new year, by joining together.