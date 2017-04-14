Story by Fantacie Jackson and Isabelle Cheam/ Sports editors/Viking

Former LBCC football coach Larry Reisbig passed away in Newport Beach, CA. on Monday, April 10 at age 77. Reisbig began coaching the Vikings football team in 1992 and stopped in 2002. In 1995 he led LBCC to a perfect 11-0 record and the colleges fifth National Championship.

They defeated Los Angeles Valley College in the Strawberry Bowl according to the LBCC athletic website, he was also also was the athletic director from 2003 to 2010.

Neo Aoga was a quarterback during the time Reisbig was coaching, now he coaches quarterbacks that play for the Viking. Aoga said, “He wasn’t just a great coach, he was a great man, a good leader, I coach because of him.”

Aoga also said he was like a father figure to the players who came into the program and was a soft spoken, but when it was time for game time it was serious. Nobody ever disrespected him, because he treated everybody fairly.

Reisbig received numerous accolades during his career. Including his induction into the California Community College Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Long Beach City College Hall of Champions.

He was also honored as Coach of the Year by the Long Beach Century Club and the Student Sports Magazine, and he was named the Best Coach for the South Coast Conference Athletic Directors twice.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, of 58 years, son Mike who is now the LBCC assistant football coach, daughter Stephanie Anne, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services have not been announced.

A scholarship in his name has been established with the LBCC Foundation.

