“I hope you know that this will go down on your permanent record.”

At some point in our educational lives, words to this effect have been said to we students.

Whether it be for winning an academic award to winning a weekend in detention, the fear of one misstep potentially derailing our collegiate dreams and aspirations was enough for us (OK, most of us) to tow the line and behave accordingly.

It’s the concept of the permanent record that made the selection process for LBCC’s new president interesting.

Of the five final candidates for the position, one of them, Melinda Nish, had her own permanent record of sorts.

From her time at the helm of other Community Colleges in Southern California, accusations of hostility towards teachers and support staff, ineptitude in dealing with race relations and crises involving state accreditation and the release of a sex offender under her watch, Nish had a history of continuous missteps that ultimately cost her her job at her previous college.

So why was she selected among a pool of 32 candidates to be the head of a historically progressive college such as ours in the first place?

Why was someone criticized for her poor handling of racial tensions at her previous places of employment given a one-in-five chance at leading a college with a student body made up of 85 percent minority students, and whose own Board of Trustees – the same board who in January approved a resolution in support of DACA students – even consider a candidate who could potentially cause friction between its students, faculty and support staff.

We may never know what allowed Nish to become a finalist for the position. What we do know is that the Board heard the concerns and objections of the LBCC community and chose a candidate with strong qualifications and without the unnecessary baggage of a checkered past.

Because when everything from priority registration to financial aid can be affected by one or two bad spots on a student’s permanent record, our administration should be held to the same standard.