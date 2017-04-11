Currently holding a six game winning streak, the LBCC Vikings have remained determined and confident as they face their season goals. By having a win-loss record of 19-11 and one game resulting in a tie.

During practice the team remains focused on maintaining their current streak. Robert Barham, a freshman catcher, said, “We have been working more with our batting and started playing like a team.” With competing in conference games Barham said, “We have a good spot. We could have played better in certain games but we have been playing better lately.”

Zach Martinez, freshman center fielder, said, “We are actually competing. We are not giving up in the game and we are not taking losses so negatively.” he adds, “We have been putting out more runs in these past few games. We just have to keep that up and stay positive on our streak.”

Casey Crook said, “We have played against a lot of great teams. If our offense and pitching stays hot we are in a good position to go to playoffs.” The Vikings are scheduled to play at home against the Santa Ana Dons Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m.