Story by Melissa Ibarra/Viking/Staff/@ibarra_mm

The Board of Trustees meeting opened with its standard call to order, followed by the announcement of President, the presentation of Strong Workforce and Career Tech. Education programs and the Board of Directors Election, course changes and Classified staff bargaining, Tuesday March 28.

President Trustee Baxter announced candidate, Dr. Reagan Romali as the unanimously approved by the board as president of the college in the closed session meeting. Baxter’s announcement was met with applause from the audience and board members who shared their support for Romali.

Baxter thanked Acting President Ann Marie Gable for all her work as and said she’s not yet done. Dr. Romali’s anticipated start date is May 15.

A Strong Workforce Program and Career Technical Education (CTE) update presentation was given by Dean of Career Technical Education Mollie Smith and Assistant Professor of Business Administration and Economics Brennan Carr.

Carr began with the data from the chancellor’s office. A student with an AA in CTE statistically would have a salary of $66,000 five years after graduation, while a student with a general education AA degree five years after graduation will have a salary of $38,500.

He explained the Strong Workforce Program will improve the quality and quantity CTE and listed the strategies used to by the workforce program to make sure students receive their degree or certificate. Some strategies are curriculum alignment, industry engagement and program orientation.

Trustee Sunny Zia talked about this year’s cancelled CTE classes and its effect on students’ graduation.

Terri Long, the vice president of student affairs said the classes cut had less than 20 students enrolled and added that this year is anomaly because of low enrollment.

Smith said, “A lot of things need to come together to get more students enrolled.” Smith listed the programs LBCC funds focus on where there is an employment gap to align with the labor market, such as allied health and nursing, computer networking, culinary arts and more.

Nine candidates from the Calif Community College Trustee Board of Elections list were named as nominees to serve on the state board as the representative. The candidates were announced and nominated by Baxter with approval from the Board.

The Board approved course changes to General Education Plans B & C making courses, anthropology 4, English 34, geology 10, journalism 10 and math 21B transferable to both CSU and UC schools and English 53A transferable to CSU.

The Board also approved changes to modified and distance learning courses effective Fall 2018.

The prerequisite course, fieldwork/preschool child techniques (CDLL 52) will replace the both CDLL 51A and CDLL 52A for early childhood education 68.

The human services course 242, conflict resolution/mediation, will no longer have a lab.

Distance learning business courses will be offered as a hybrid class. Some of those courses are intro to business, intro to international business and international business law.

Thomas Hamilton, the American Federation of Teachers bargaining president, talked about the time taken to restore the classified staff size since 2012 lack of funds and again. Hamilton asked to make it an agenda item and to check in with the district as to why the process is taking so long.

In a January board meeting Hamilton first asked to make hiring classified staff an agenda item.

Then he noted the expanding campus and shrinking staff size explaining how this results in staff doing more work, getting paid the same, overworking themselves and getting injured. He noted the existing and approved allocated budget for hiring classified staff and expressed concern for the money sitting there too long and going else where.

“As of yet I haven’t see that on the agenda,” Hamilton said at the March 28 Board meeting. “The process is ongoing and moving ever so slowly.”