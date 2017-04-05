Story and photo by Adrian Arvizu

After returning red hot from the ventura tournament finishing 3-1, the Viking softball team hit a bump in the road on their way to the postseason after falling to El Camino 8-1.

Before the game, team captain sophomore utility player, Daisy Velasquez talked about the plan to carry the momentum from the ventura tournament to the conference game.

Velasquez said, “We had great attitude throughout the tournament, it’s one things we do really good and we can carry it to all of our games.”

Unfortunately, the Vikings could not keep their chins up in Thursday’s loss against El Camino. Freshman pitcher, Vanessa montanez, struggled early giving up six unearned runs in the second inning.

Usually a strong suit, the vikings defense made 2 errors allowing more runs to score. Anissa Hamilton came into relief in the top of the third inning, for five innings, with 7 strikeouts, but giving up two earned runs.

The Vikings offense was limited to no runs through six innings. With six hits, the Vikings could not produce in run scoring situations. Coach Megan Martinez said, “ It was very uncharacteristic of us, our defense was not as strong as it usually is, but we will bounce back.”