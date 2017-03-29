Story by Daniel Rivera/Viking/@dannyriveralbcc

Reagan F. Romali was selected Tuesday, March 28 by the Board of Trustees as the 10th President of Long Beach City College.

The decision was made during closed session by a 4-0 unanimous vote. Board Vice-President Jeff Kellogg was not present. In a statement from Kellogg released by Board President Ginny Baxter, “Previously scheduled business obligations have prevented me from attending Tuesday’s meeting. I join my fellow trustees in welcoming Reagan Romali and look forward to working with her upon her arrival at LBCC and build on the successes that have made the institution one of the finest in the state and nation.”

Romali, current President of Harry S. Truman College in Chicago, has served as vice president at Moreno Valley College and Los Angeles City College. Along with assisting in establishing community colleges in Texas and the nation of Qatar, she worked as an adjunct professor for over ten years.

The announcement was met with broad applause from the audience, which included members of the two faculty unions and the administration.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. You got it right,” said administration union president Thomas Hamilton.

“We heard you loud and clear,” said Area 3 trustee Sunny Zia to the audience, referring to the significant backlash received regarding Dr. Melinda Nish, one of the five finalists whose checkered past was of concern to LBCC faculty and staff.

“I’m sure she’ll work very hard. She’s the people’s choice.” Zia said.

“It has been a long and difficult process,” said Area 4 trustee Douglas Otto. “But I am encouraged we voted unanimously to welcome her. In fact, one of the things I was doing up here (on stage) was getting her phone number so I could call her and congratulate her.”

Trustee Otto said the vocal opposition to Nish did not influence his final decision.

“I have a lot of respect for the faculty and their opinions,” said Otto. “I knew the facts they were trying to present, but I don’t think that Dr. Nish is a racist and I think she was a strong candidate as well. But it’s not the way we went and that’s okay.”

After the announcement, faculty union President Janét Hund was optimistic in future relations with Romali.

“We are excited, we’re happy to have a new president, and we’re just gearing up to have a healthy, positive relationship with her,” Hund said, “We are pleased with the decision.”

There are tentative plans to welcome Romali with “a joint reception” with the adjunct professor and administration unions sometime this Summer, according to Hund.

The decision is not finalized, as Romali still has to accept the Board’s offer. “I am optimistic we’ll get a contract signed,” Otto said.